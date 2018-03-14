Audi To Phase Out The R8 Rather Than Offer A 3rd Generation

The Audi R8 helped to put the company on the map as it was successful halo car which was praised for its attractive styling and impressive performance. Despite being one of the brand’s better known products, it appears the sun is about to set on the high-performance model.

In an interview with Car and Driver, Audi‘s technical development boss reportedly confirmed the company isn’t planning to offer a third-generation R8. When asked about the model, Peter Mertens said “It has a long life and it’s doing okay.” He then acknowledged there are no plans to replace the current model once it reaches the end of its lifecycle.