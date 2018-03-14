Audi To Phase Out The R8 Rather Than Offer A 3rd Generation

Agent009 submitted on 3/14/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:43:34 PM

0 user comments | Views : 710 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Audi R8 helped to put the company on the map as it was successful halo car which was praised for its attractive styling and impressive performance.

Despite being one of the brand’s better known products, it appears the sun is about to set on the high-performance model.

In an interview with Car and Driver, Audi‘s technical development boss reportedly confirmed the company isn’t planning to offer a third-generation R8. When asked about the model, Peter Mertens said “It has a long life and it’s doing okay.” He then acknowledged there are no plans to replace the current model once it reaches the end of its lifecycle.



Read Article


Audi To Phase Out The R8 Rather Than Offer A 3rd Generation

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]