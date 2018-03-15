Audi To Strip Model S Of It's Crown With New e-tron GT

The new machine – revealed by Autocar two years ago – was announced during the company’s annual press conference as one of the 20 electrified models that will feature in its line-up by 2025.

Audi said the e-tron GT, which will be produced at the firm’s Neckarsulm factory, will be 'highly dynamic’ and shows the direction of the company’s performance division.

Brand chairman Rupert Stadler said: “We interpret sportiness very progressively with our fully electric e-tron GT, and this is how we will take our high-performance brand Audi Sport into the future.”



