Audi’s high-performance supercar is entering 2019 with a new look, an updated suspension package, and a bit more power. Audi says the sportier look is derived from their R8 GT3 and GT4 classed race cars. The new updates will be available in Europe as a coupe or a Spyder in early 2019, available to order now. Two different power ratings will be available from different tunes of the same V10 engine, mirroring the current R8 and R8 V10+ model designations.



