Audi Will Keep The V10 Powerplant In The R8...For Now

11/15/2018

Back in February 2016, an interesting roadmap of Audi’s product lineup emerged onto the web to show an assortment of new cars and SUVs.

Fast forward to present day, all those vehicles you see hiding under a cover on the right column in the image below have been revealed: RS5 Coupe, C-BEV (that’s the E-Tron), Q8, A6, A7, and A8.

There is one exception, though. The R8 V6, which based on its position at the bottom of the column, we assume it was supposed to come out towards the end of this year. In other words, chances are Audi originally had in mind to launch an entry-level version of the supercar to coincide with the recently unveiled facelifted R8.

