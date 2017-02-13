Audi's 2018 New A6 Is Almost Ready - Can It Knock The 5 Series From It's Perch At The Top Of The Segment?

Audi is readying a the next generation of its A6, and our spy photographers have caught a disguised model out testing.

The new BMW 5 Series rival is due to arrive in the first half of 2018. 

The fifth generation of Audi's popular executive saloon and estate will borrow much from the new A4. That means we’re expecting sleek, up-to-the-minute styling and, as we’ve come to expect from Audi, a premium interior packed with improved and upgraded technology. Despite this, it's still going to be a proper Audi, with features like quattro all-wheel drive as well as the choice of practical Avant or Allroad bodystyles.



