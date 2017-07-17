Audi's A8 Autonomous Feature Won't Be Enabled Until Congress Makes A Decision On Federal Rules

Audi's redesigned A8 flagship luxury sedan introduced here last week can drive itself in heavy highway traffic — but only if the local law lets it. That's a big problem facing all automakers as they push to introduce Level 3 autonomous driving in their vehicles: how to explain to customers that their car will drive itself in a traffic jam in Florida, but if those same conditions happen when they cross the state line into Alabama, they have to keep their hands on the wheel, their foot on the brake and their eyes on the road.



Read Article