Audi's A8 Autonomous Feature Won't Be Enabled Until Congress Makes A Decision On Federal Rules

Agent009 submitted on 7/17/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:01:59 AM

1 user comments | Views : 424 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Audi's redesigned A8 flagship luxury sedan introduced here last week can drive itself in heavy highway traffic — but only if the local law lets it.

That's a big problem facing all automakers as they push to introduce Level 3 autonomous driving in their vehicles: how to explain to customers that their car will drive itself in a traffic jam in Florida, but if those same conditions happen when they cross the state line into Alabama, they have to keep their hands on the wheel, their foot on the brake and their eyes on the road.



Read Article


Audi's A8 Autonomous Feature Won't Be Enabled Until Congress Makes A Decision On Federal Rules

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

TheSteve

re Audi's "autonomous functionality", which will become enabled when congress allows it -- Perhaps Audi is trying to pull a Tesla: Sell vehicles today, featuring what it might one day become.

Personally, I'm not a fan of alleged autonomous cars until the day comes when you hear about an autonomous vehicle getting into an accident, and everyone is suspicious of sabotage or not being maintained properly, because they have proven to be so reliable.

Look at it this way: If someone sold you an autonomous car whose autonomous tech was 99.9% defect free, then that means that in 1 out of 1,000 drives, it's going to make a mistake that'll try to kill you and your family. That's like playing Russian Roulette, getting lulled into a false sense of security, and during one drive some time over the next 16.5 months[1], your call will surprise you and try to hurt you.

_____
[1] Assuming you drive your car in autonomous mode twice a day, every day.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 7/17/2017 8:42:25 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]