Audi has laid the foundations for what one senior insider has described to Autocar as the brand's "most ambitious new model programme to date”.



The plan, which will result in Audi introducing no less than 15 new or facelifted models between now and the end of 2018, will be led by new versions of the A8 and A7. Both cars will feature advanced technology and design cues that will influence other vehicles in the Audi range.





