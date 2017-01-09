Audi's August 2017 U.S. Sales Rise 2.8% Driven By Q5 and A5 Models

Q5 sales rose 7. 9 percent; Q7 sales jump 35 percent



Sales of all-new A5 Sportback were 1,325



Audi SUV sales increased 8.9 percent for the month



HERNDON, Virginia, September 1, 2017 – Audi of America reported an August sales increase of 2.8 percent to 19,811 deliveries, as the Q7 and the new Q5 and A5 Sportback helped drive consumer demand.



August was the 80th consecutive record sales month for Audi of America. The previous August record was set last year with 19,264 deliveries. Through August, Audi has now sold 141,606 vehicles in the U.S. this year.



Deliveries of the new Q5 rose to 4,767 and have now risen 11 percent for the year. Q7 sales rose 35 percent over last August to 3,174 and have risen 20 percent year-to-date. Through August, Audi SUV sales have risen 12 percent to 70,705.



Deliveries of the new A5 coupe, Sportback and Cabriolet, more than tripled to 2,603 vehicles, including 1,325 sales of the new-to-the U.S. Sportback.



“We are in the midst of our biggest product rollout in our U.S. history and consumers are responding to the designs, the technology and the brand’s reputation for dependability,” said Cian O’Brien, chief operating officer, Audi of America.



Houston-area update



The four Audi dealerships in the greater Houston area, Audi North Houston, Audi Central Houston, Audi West Houston and Audi Sugar Land, reopened for business Aug. 31.



“Our thoughts and support remain with the people of greater Houston,” O’Brien said. “We commend the members of the Audi family in the Houston area for their perseverance and commitment to the community and their employees in the face of so many challenges this past week.”



