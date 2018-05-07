Audi's E-Tron EV SUV Interior Gets Revealed In Copenhagen

As part of its protracted run-up to the full unveiling of the company’s all-electric E-Tron SUV, Audi showed off the car’s interior at an event in Copenhagen last night, touting the new EV’s quiet ride, enhanced sound system, and high-tech features. The full unveiling of the car was previously scheduled for the end of August, but has been postponed to an undisclosed date this fall, partially thanks to the arrest of CEO Rupert Stadler on charges related to the Dieselgate controversy.

























Read Article