Audi's First All-Electric SUV Will Hit The Market Next Year - Can It Give Tesla's Model X A Run For The Money?

Audi’s first all-electric model, the e-tron SUV, will go on sale next year with a range of more than 310 miles.

A senior Audi executive claims this will be “the first real premium manufacturer doing a premium electric SUV”, even though Jaguar’s I-Pace is also due next year. Audi sales and marketing boss Dietmar Voggenreiter said at the recent Detroit motor show that the e-tron project is on track. He confirmed that the e-tron is an SUV sized between the Q5 and Q7, but closer to the Q5, and it is closely related to the e-tron concept from the 2015 Frankfurt show. “That concept is quite close to the series production car,” he added.
 



