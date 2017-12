Winkelmann, who will become president of Bugatti from January 2018, said at the RS4 launch that Audi Sport “will be less evolutionary and more into revolution”.

Audi Sport, which was rebranded from Quattro last year, will see “from 2020 onwards, the start of the introduction of battery electric vehicles”, said Winkelmann: “This will start by the end of 2020, with the first car of Audi Sport, and then there will be more coming in the third decade of this millennium.