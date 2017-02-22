Audi's Italdesign Readies Initial Supercar Run With First Copies Priced At $1.6 Million Each

Italdesign, Audi's design and engineering subsidiary, has formed a business division to build limited-edition supercars.

The new unit will unveil its first car, a coupe priced at 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) plus taxes, at the upcoming Geneva auto show.

The division, which is called Italdesign Automobili Speciali (Italian for special automobiles), intends to build five examples of the two-seat carbon-fiber car. It has a 5.2-liter V-10 engine also used top-end versions of the Audi R8 and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph (0 to 62 mph) in 3.2 seconds.







