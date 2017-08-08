Audi's July 2017 Global Sales Rise 3.7% Driven By Strong Growth in China

AUDI AG has increased its worldwide deliveries in July by 3. 5 percent year-on-year. With around 154,600 cars sold, the company achieved the highest July sales in its history. Sales increased in all core regions – in Europe by 1.4 percent, in North America by 4.0 percent and in Asia-Pacific by 6.7 percent. China made up the biggest share of gains in the past month, up 10.3 percent to 51,235 customers. In the United States (+2.5%), Audi continued its growth streak despite the clearly negative market environment. Around 1,063,550 worldwide deliveries since January are 3.6 percent below the 2016 reference figure following a challenging beginning of the year. At the start of July, the cumulative figure was still at a negative 4.7 percent.



“With balanced global growth in July, we have achieved a successful start into the second half of the year,” says Dietmar Voggenreiter, Board Member for Sales and Marketing at AUDI AG. “We want to continue this in the coming months. In China, signs returned to point clearly towards growth for Audi. And in more and more markets, we are noticing tailwind from our successful new models.”



The new A5 family and the latest Audi SUV contributed in particular to the global sales growth last month. Around 7,100 Audi Q2 were delivered to customers in July. While the model is being introduced successively in several overseas markets, almost 50,000 customers in Europe alone have already chosen the city SUV this year. The new A5 was launched in China at the end of June and is therefore available now in all major markets. In July, worldwide A5 sales climbed by two thirds compared to the same month last year: up 65.1 percent to around 9,350 cars.



In China, the positive recent trend for Audi was clearly confirmed in July: Deliveries rose by a significant 10.3 percent compared with 2016 and achieved a new record for the month with 51,235 units. Chinese Audi dealers registered rising demand throughout all segments. Since returning to its course of growth in June, Audi has been able to considerably reduce the cumulative year-on-year sales dip: 306,020 units since January are 9.1 percent below the 2016 figure. Following the market introduction of the new A5, two additional highly emotional newcomers will expand the Chinese portfolio of the four rings in the second half of the year: the Audi RS3 Sedan (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 8.4 – 8.3 [28.0 – 28.3 US mpg]; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 191 – 188* [307.4 – 302.6 g/mi]) and the TT RS (combined fuel consumption of the Audi TT RS Coupé in l/100 km: 8.4 – 8.2 [28.0 – 28.7 US mpg]; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 192 – 187* [309.0 – 300.9 g/mi]).



