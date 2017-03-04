Audi's March 2017 Sales Rise 1.7% For 75th Consecutive Monthly Record - Driven By SUV Demand

Sales of Q5 rose 18 percent; Q3 sales up 21 percent

A4 sedan increased 20 percent; A6 sales up 8 percent

First-quarter sales up 9 percent over last year

HERNDON, Virginia, April 3, 2017 – Audi of America reported a March sales increase of 2 percent to 18,705 vehicles, as the Q5, Q3 and A4 led the volume gains.



March 2017 marked the 75th consecutive month of record sales for Audi of America. The previous March record was set last year with 18,392 vehicles sold. Through the first quarter of 2017, Audi sales have risen 9 percent to 45,647 vehicles.

SUV sales remained strong with the volume-leading Q5 posting sales of 4,382 vehicles, an increase of 18 percent for the month. Sales of the Q3 rose 21 percent over last year to 1,818 vehicles. The Q7 posted 2,660 sales for the month.

Consumer demand for Audi sedans bolstered March results. The A4 posted sales of 3,876 vehicles, a 20 percent increase for the month and a 25 percent increase year-to-date. A6 sales rose to 1,576 vehicles, an increase of 8 percent for the month and 10 percent year-to-date.

The A3 Sportback e-tron had its second-best sales month ever with 414 vehicles, an increase of 25 percent for the month and 32 percent year-to-date.

“We just kicked off our most significant product launch cadence in Audi of America history with the all-new A5 and Q5 models,” said Mark Del Rosso, chief operating officer, Audi of America. “The consumer interest and excitement that are building around these models indicate that our sales momentum will continue into the spring selling season.”

User Comments

carsnyc

Say whatever you want but this is pretty impressive and BMW should be worried.

Car and Driver just did a mid-size luxury comparo where the new 5 ranked behind the old A6!

carsnyc (View Profile)

Posted on 4/3/2017 11:14:12 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

hangtime010

Very impressive on Audi's part to remain on the + side month over month, year over year. All this with only a couple newly designed models on the lot.
Lexus seems to have dropped (#'s from goodcarbadcar.net, no BMW or M-B #'s at time of this post)
March '17 % Change YTD %Change
27,935 -7.5% 61,845 -16.7%

But all the manufacturers have to watch out for Alfa, they're up 600% YTD.. :D

hangtime010 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/3/2017 11:28:20 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

GermanNut

Another hugely impressive performance by Audi. With the new Q5 and A5 having barely reached dealers (and likely not available in all regions yet), Audi still manages to increase sales for the month and is up 8.8% YTD.

The Q5's sales numbers, which likely includes 80% of the old models, still saw a 17.5% increase for the month and is up 28% YTD.

Even the outdated Q3, which also lacks Audi's new Virtual Cockpit, navigation, and interior design managed a 21% increase for the month and is up 21% YTD.

Heck even the old and outdated A6, which is far older than the new E-class and 5-Series, managed an 8.5% increase for the month and is up 9.5% YTD.

The new A4 continues its strong monthly and YTD sales performance up 20% and 25% respectively.

If Audi can manage an 8.8% YTD gain with old Q3, Q5, A5 and A6 models, its competitors have to be very concerned considering Audi's new Q5 and A5 improved on their predecessors in nearly every way possible.

The upcoming Q3 and A6 will follow in the footsteps of the newer Audi models with improved connectivity, efficiency, technology, performance and luxury.


GermanNut (View Profile)

Posted on 4/3/2017 11:43:17 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

atc98092

I was going to say, I don't think the new Q5 has even reached dealers yet. From what I've read on AudiWorld, they just now might be reaching the first dealers today.

However, I don't think I'm going to stay with Audi. My experience with my 2012 Q5 doesn't really make me want the new one. Nothing mechanical, although fuel economy sure could be better. But the MMI user interface is terrible. I actually preferred a number of things in my Volkswagen. I'm waiting to see what the 2018 Atlas and Tiguan are like before I make up my mind.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/3/2017 12:07:20 PM | | Votes: 1   

