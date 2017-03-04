Audi's March 2017 Sales Rise 1.7% For 75th Consecutive Monthly Record - Driven By SUV Demand

Sales of Q5 rose 18 percent; Q3 sales up 21 percent



A4 sedan increased 20 percent; A6 sales up 8 percent



First-quarter sales up 9 percent over last year



HERNDON, Virginia, April 3, 2017 – Audi of America reported a March sales increase of 2 percent to 18,705 vehicles, as the Q5, Q3 and A4 led the volume gains.



March 2017 marked the 75th consecutive month of record sales for Audi of America. The previous March record was set last year with 18,392 vehicles sold. Through the first quarter of 2017, Audi sales have risen 9 percent to 45,647 vehicles.



SUV sales remained strong with the volume-leading Q5 posting sales of 4,382 vehicles, an increase of 18 percent for the month. Sales of the Q3 rose 21 percent over last year to 1,818 vehicles. The Q7 posted 2,660 sales for the month.



Consumer demand for Audi sedans bolstered March results. The A4 posted sales of 3,876 vehicles, a 20 percent increase for the month and a 25 percent increase year-to-date. A6 sales rose to 1,576 vehicles, an increase of 8 percent for the month and 10 percent year-to-date.



The A3 Sportback e-tron had its second-best sales month ever with 414 vehicles, an increase of 25 percent for the month and 32 percent year-to-date.



“We just kicked off our most significant product launch cadence in Audi of America history with the all-new A5 and Q5 models,” said Mark Del Rosso, chief operating officer, Audi of America. “The consumer interest and excitement that are building around these models indicate that our sales momentum will continue into the spring selling season.”



