Audi's Pace Slows In May - Up Only 0.6%

Audi of America grows May sales by 0.
6 percent as the A4 and Q5 lead demand.
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.— Agent009 (View Profile)
Oh, but they're still The Greatest Car Company In The World because they have a kajillion consecutive months of increasing sales, and this counts as yet one more month. Amazing, isn't it?(Yeah, that was sarcasm, for those who aren't certain. In reality, I'm suspicious of Audi's unbeatable, one-of-a-kind alleged trend.)— TheSteve (View Profile)
Posted on 6/1/2018 12:17:53 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2
<THUD> Germannuttie just fainted— cidflekken (View Profile)
Posted on 6/1/2018 1:07:46 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5
Seriously one model line is 25% of there sales!— scenicbyway12 (View Profile)
Posted on 6/1/2018 1:56:01 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3
Never thought i'd see the A8 sales go to double digits, are these just company executive leases at this point?Also, the less practical CLA is giving the A3 a beating despite having a backseat barely suitable for 5 year olds...— Car4life1 (View Profile)
Posted on 6/1/2018 1:57:15 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4
Thank God for Audi's rental car division SILVERCAR.— fiftysix (View Profile)
Posted on 6/1/2018 2:32:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
Boy, people here really know how to spew their dislike for Audi and those who speak positively for the company.— hangtime010 (View Profile)
Posted on 6/1/2018 3:05:34 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1
Audi has a lot going for it (style, quality, fast, technology, etc) and appeals to a wide audience. However with few if any exceptions enthusiast magazines always include "a very good car but could be more involving." Its what keeps me from buying one despite their admirable qualities. Just saying...— PUGPROUD (View Profile)
Posted on 6/1/2018 3:37:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2
The fact that Audi can continue its positive monthly sales growth despite a new A6, A7 and A8 on saleater this year with an outdated Q3 speaks to how strong the brand’s momentum is in the U.S. market. Once the new models arrive, Audi’s growth will once again soar.— GermanNut (View Profile)
Posted on 6/1/2018 7:52:53 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2
