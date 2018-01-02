Audi's US Charge Continues With a 9.9% Increase In January Sales

Audi's march in the US continues unabated with a 9.

9% increase in January sales.  Growth in US sales since 2011 is an amazing 76% while maintaining a consistent decrease in warranty claims and increased reliability.

Below is the official breakout:








User Comments

bw5011

Nice! Happy to see them improving. Now they need to release the RS5 Sportback in the US ASAP.

bw5011 (View Profile)

carsnyc

Agreed and congrats to them. A8 a disaster though.

carsnyc (View Profile)

fiftysix

Audi's new rental car service is really moving the metal.

fiftysix (View Profile)

