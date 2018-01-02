Audi's US Charge Continues With a 9.9% Increase In January Sales

Agent009 submitted on 2/1/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:39:57 PM
Audi's march in the US continues unabated with a 9.
9% increase in January sales. Growth in US sales since 2011 is an amazing 76% while maintaining a consistent decrease in warranty claims and increased reliability.Below is the official breakout:
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.— Agent009 (View Profile)
Nice! Happy to see them improving. Now they need to release the RS5 Sportback in the US ASAP.— bw5011 (View Profile)
Posted on 2/1/2018 2:47:24 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
Agreed and congrats to them. A8 a disaster though.— carsnyc (View Profile)
Posted on 2/1/2018 3:16:43 PM | | Votes: 1
Audi's new rental car service is really moving the metal.— fiftysix (View Profile)
Posted on 2/1/2018 3:30:43 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2
