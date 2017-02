New Audi A3 Coupe to take range up a class, and exclusive images show look of the A5 Sportback’s baby brother



Audi is readying its all-new A3 family car range, with the next hatchback, Sportback and Saloon set to be joined by a sleek new four-door Coupe. The line-up should be complete by the end of the decade, with the new addition giving Audi a direct competitor to the Mercedes CLA.



Read Article