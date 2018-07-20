Audit Reveals NHTSA Was Asleep At The Wheel During Takata Airbag Investigation

A government audit released on Wednesday faulted the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) oversight of auto safety recalls and said its "delayed action" may have delayed the expansion of a record-setting callback of millions of vehicles for Takata air bag inflators.

The U.S. Transportation Department's Office of Inspector General said in an audit released to Congress Wednesday that NHTSA's management of vehicle recalls lacks proper oversight. The report found that in the massive Takata air bag recalls the agency did not follow its own procedures to address low recall completion rates and its "delayed action to investigate" complaints may have delayed the expansion of the recalls.



