A company in Austria believes that they can make the Tesla Model 3 “better and cheaper” and they demonstrated their technology in a prototype by adding a two-cylinder petrol engine and removing some batteries in the Model 3 – creating the worst Tesla ever.



Obrist Powertrain, the brainchild of engineer Frank Obrist, developed what they claim to be a “Zero Vibration Generator”, which is a small two-cylinder petrol engine with an output of 40 KW / 54 HP and a weight of only 95 kg.







