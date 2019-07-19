Aussie Engineering: Man Busted For Bald Tires And A Home Grown Leaf Blower Supercharger

We've seen leaf blowers used to take care of things on top of the hood, but this is the first time we've seen 'em employed under it.
Here's an automotive hack that falls firmly into the "It's So Stupid, It Just Might Work" category. 

Police in west Sydney, Australia pulled a dude over on Tuesday for a random breathalyzer test and found a white Holden Commodore with a hilariously sketchy modification. On top of some seriously worn out and cracked tires, cops opened the hood to find a "garden variety" leaf blower in the air filter box, hooked up to the battery and pointed towards the engine.



