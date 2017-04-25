Austin May Gain Another Sibling On The Formula 1 Calendar

If you're an American and a fan of F1 racing—which, given the location and predilections of the average The Drive reader, you probably are—we've got some news that'll light up your whole week. Formula One might add a second U.S. race to the schedule in the near future to complement the current U.S. Grand Prix, according to racing series head honcho Chase Carey.

Carey, who was appointed CEO by new Formula One owner Liberty Media several months ago, planted the seed of hope in the soul of every American F1 fanatic in a conversation with AutoWeek published last Friday. But unless you live in a city big enough to host a major league sports teams or a casino, don't expect to see F1 in your backyard anytime soon.