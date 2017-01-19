Australia, meet your new Korean-made 2017 Holden Astra Sedan

Developed in Germany, made in South Korea, and with engineering and design input from Australia. That’s how Holden is describing the new-for-2017 Astra Sedan, basically an Aussie version of the Chevy Cruze with a mildly revised front fascia in line with the new Commodore, itself an AU-spec Opel Insignia Grand Sport.



The new Holden Astra Sedan rides on the same global D2 platform as the Astra K hatchback and serves as a replacement in Australia for the Chevy Cruze Sedan. It’s scheduled to go on sale locally in May and will be available with the hatch’s turbocharged 1.4-liter gasoline engine developing 150 horsepower (110 kilowatts) and 180 pound-feet (245 Newton-meters) of torque with the six-speed manual. When the engine is hooked up to the optional six-speed automatic transmission, torque goes down by 3 lb-ft (5 Nm) to 177 lb-ft (240 Nm). Another bad news is the sedan won’t be getting the hatchback’s beefier 1.6-liter turbo unit.



