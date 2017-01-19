Australia, meet your new Korean-made 2017 Holden Astra Sedan

gaf42 submitted on 1/19/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:39:30 AM

0 user comments | Views : 298 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: holden, astra

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Developed in Germany, made in South Korea, and with engineering and design input from Australia.

That’s how Holden is describing the new-for-2017 Astra Sedan, basically an Aussie version of the Chevy Cruze with a mildly revised front fascia in line with the new Commodore, itself an AU-spec Opel Insignia Grand Sport.

The new Holden Astra Sedan rides on the same global D2 platform as the Astra K hatchback and serves as a replacement in Australia for the Chevy Cruze Sedan. It’s scheduled to go on sale locally in May and will be available with the hatch’s turbocharged 1.4-liter gasoline engine developing 150 horsepower (110 kilowatts) and 180 pound-feet (245 Newton-meters) of torque with the six-speed manual. When the engine is hooked up to the optional six-speed automatic transmission, torque goes down by 3 lb-ft (5 Nm) to 177 lb-ft (240 Nm). Another bad news is the sedan won’t be getting the hatchback’s beefier 1.6-liter turbo unit.

Read Article


Australia, meet your new Korean-made 2017 Holden Astra Sedan

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]