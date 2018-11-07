Authorities Charge Apple Employee For Stealing Self Driving Trade Secrets

U. S. authorities charged a former Apple Inc. employee with stealing trade secrets on Monday, accusing him of downloading a blueprint related to a self-driving car to a personal laptop before trying to flee the country for China, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court.

The complaint said the former employee, Xiaolang Zhang, disclosed intentions to work for a Chinese self-driving car startup and booked a last-minute flight to China after downloading the plan for a circuit board for the self-driving car. Authorities arrested Zhang on July 7 at the San Jose, Calif., airport after he passed through a security checkpoint.