Authorities Charge Apple Employee For Stealing Self Driving Trade Secrets

Agent009 submitted on 7/11/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:28:16 AM

0 user comments | Views : 2,700 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

U.

S. authorities charged a former Apple Inc. employee with stealing trade secrets on Monday, accusing him of downloading a blueprint related to a self-driving car to a personal laptop before trying to flee the country for China, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court.

The complaint said the former employee, Xiaolang Zhang, disclosed intentions to work for a Chinese self-driving car startup and booked a last-minute flight to China after downloading the plan for a circuit board for the self-driving car. Authorities arrested Zhang on July 7 at the San Jose, Calif., airport after he passed through a security checkpoint.



Read Article


Authorities Charge Apple Employee For Stealing Self Driving Trade Secrets

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]