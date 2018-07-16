AutoSpies.com Pulls A Donald And Coins A New Nickname For Elon Musk. #ElectricTrump

Reflecting upon the past week, it's been a rather brutal one for Tesla's Elon Musk. And, based upon what we've been seeing on a daily basis, it seems like Musk has actually more in common with another lightning rod of a figure.



President Donald Trump.



Given that Musk was formerly a part of Trump's business advisory committee and built some sort of billionaire's bond with Trump, we think there may be something else going on with Tesla. Although Musk clearly says he sees things different than Trump, (e.g., the Paris agreement) it seems as though he's almost learned from the master.



THINK: He's always in the news, daily. Sometimes it's small things, other times it's BIG news stories. Perhaps he's figured out, like Trump, that negative public relations doesn't matter all that much in the new age. And then, there's his avoiding/lying that he seems to have picked up from President Trump. Take, for example, last night's denial of his donation to a top GOP PAC. Musk claims the reports are false; however, the databases do not lie — he's been making donations to right-centric political organizations.



We're not quite sure what he's figured out here, but it's clear there's some sort of inspiration or working of the media that Musk has figured out.



Because of this, we felt inspired by our president and we've decided to give Musk an all-new nickname. And that would be, Spies, #ElectricTrump.





