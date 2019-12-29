Autocar Names 2019's BEST Cars — Is It MISSING Any?

As we rapidly approach New Year's Eve with the glittery ball dropping in New York's Times Square, we're seeing a flurry of automotive lists publish. The BEST this, the BEST that. The Top 10 [fill in the blank].



You get the gist.



One automotive publisher I always like to follow is Autocar. Based in the UK, it was one of the first to cover autos. Therefore, it has an extensive history.



That doesn't mean it's always right; however, it does approach this space seriously and does take into account delivering high quality stories and news.



Recently, the storied magazine listed its BEST vehicles for 2019. While I will say it's a well-rounded list, I can't help but wonder if it has missed one or two vehicles or if a couple autos don't deserve to get its nod of approval.



Having said that, I've got to ask, Spies? Do you AGREE or DISAGREE with Autocar's BEST cars of 2019?



...







...Besides road test editor Matt Saunders, who chose to appear in a vast red and black Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, there was Matt Prior in a svelte 600bhp Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid coupé, Andrew Frankel in a magisterial Porsche 911 and James Disdale in a BMW 320d Touring, his version of 2019’s perfect family car. Simon Davis’s choice was a Toyota Supra, almost scary in its extreme yellowness, and Ricky Lane’s McLaren 600LT was the major eye-grabber of the group despite a calm grey-green paint job. Finally, there was me in a white Tesla Model 3 Long Range, a car that has profoundly surprised and impressed me during the year. I looked forward to justifying my choice to the blokes. This event has become an Autocar Christmas fixture: we each choose a recently launched car that we especially like, ideally to illustrate a personal preference in cars per se, and we take it to a photogenic location, with lunch attached. We drive, eat, talk, snap and finally head homeward, realising as the year ends how greatly we love this job and want to keep doing it next year. Also just how different from one another a clutch of great cars always are. “There are no really bad cars any more” goes the pub litany, and that’s just about true. But this year-end exercise always shows how diversified cars continue to be and how healthy that is for buyers, drivers and the industry that makes them...



