Automaker Continue To Throw Money On The Hood To Spur Sales - What's The Best Deal You Have Found So Far?

Automakers are steadily increasing incentive spending, as U. S. light-vehicle sales continue to slow heading into the second half of 2017.

ALG reports automakers spent an average of $3,550 per new vehicle sold in June, up 9.7 percent from a year ago. The average discount is expected to account for 10.8 percent of the average transaction price of vehicles sold last month -- marking the 11th time in the past year that incentive spending has accounted for 10 percent or more of the sale price, according to industry forecasters.