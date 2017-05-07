Automaker Continue To Throw Money On The Hood To Spur Sales - What's The Best Deal You Have Found So Far?

Agent009 submitted on 7/5/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:02:01 AM

0 user comments | Views : 614 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Automakers are steadily increasing incentive spending, as U.

S. light-vehicle sales continue to slow heading into the second half of 2017.

ALG reports automakers spent an average of $3,550 per new vehicle sold in June, up 9.7 percent from a year ago. The average discount is expected to account for 10.8 percent of the average transaction price of vehicles sold last month -- marking the 11th time in the past year that incentive spending has accounted for 10 percent or more of the sale price, according to industry forecasters.



Read Article


Automaker Continue To Throw Money On The Hood To Spur Sales - What's The Best Deal You Have Found So Far?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]