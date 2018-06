The world’s automakers are asleep at the wheel.

While customers clamor for more SUVs like the Toyota RAV4, Ford Edge, Chevrolet Traverse and Honda HR-V and as electric-drive technology advances rapidly, it’s virtually impossible to find an electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle in the fast growing urban-utility vehicle segment.

Mitsubishi builds the world’s best-selling plug-in hybrid SUV. Mitsubishi, for crying out loud.