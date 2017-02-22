Automakers Can't Dismantle Obama's Climate Legacy Fast Enough

A trade association representing General Motors, Toyota Motor Corp.

, Volkswagen AG and nine other automakers on Tuesday asked new EPA chief Scott Pruitt to withdraw an Obama administration decision to lock in vehicle emission rules through 2025.

On Jan. 13, then-EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy finalized a determination that landmark fuel efficiency rules instituted by President Barack Obama should be finalized through 2025, a bid to maintain a key part of his administration's climate legacy.



