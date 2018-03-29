Automakers Caution Self-Driving Upstarts About Cutting Corners

Agent009 submitted on 3/29/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:49:27 AM

0 user comments | Views : 214 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

As the global auto industry vies to deploy driverless cars, some contenders may be cutting corners in a bid to get ahead, carmakers warned in the aftermath of the first pedestrian death tied to the emerging technology.

“Some competitors, not by name because there are several, they’re trying to race to be the first one to show autonomous driving. I’m not so sure what being first gets you,” Jack Hollis, group vice president of U.S. sales for the Toyota brand, said on the sidelines of the New York auto show.

“What’s important is to be able to give the customer 100 percent confidence.”



Read Article


Automakers Caution Self-Driving Upstarts About Cutting Corners

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]