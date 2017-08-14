Automakers Marketing Continues To Ignore Ethnic Buyers - Where Can They Hit A Grand Slam?

Agent009 submitted on 8/14/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:45:41 AM

1 user comments | Views : 578 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Blue-collar luxury? It sounds like a contradiction in terms.

But it represents a potentially lucrative niche market opportunity among ethnic consumers that is being overlooked by advertisers, says Marc Bland, IHS Markit's vice president of diversity and inclusion.

These are the urban entrepreneurs who might have a little dirt under their nails. It could be the small-business owner who runs a profitable landscaping operation, or maybe a beautician or barber who owns several shops. They're not in white-collar professions, but they're making good money, says Bland.



Read Article


Automakers Marketing Continues To Ignore Ethnic Buyers - Where Can They Hit A Grand Slam?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

So now some idiot's throwing the diversity card? You know, the card that is even more reprehensible than the race card.

Cadillac should build a new convertible and market it by having vegan, lesbian, Muslim women wearing burqas on their way to a beheading of white school children.

FCA should have obsessive-compulsive, meth-addicted, rainbow-unicorn-snowflake club boys going to their Ram Van for obvious reason.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/14/2017 9:00:17 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]