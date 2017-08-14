Automakers Marketing Continues To Ignore Ethnic Buyers - Where Can They Hit A Grand Slam?

Blue-collar luxury? It sounds like a contradiction in terms.

But it represents a potentially lucrative niche market opportunity among ethnic consumers that is being overlooked by advertisers, says Marc Bland, IHS Markit's vice president of diversity and inclusion.

These are the urban entrepreneurs who might have a little dirt under their nails. It could be the small-business owner who runs a profitable landscaping operation, or maybe a beautician or barber who owns several shops. They're not in white-collar professions, but they're making good money, says Bland.