Automakers Not Looking Forward To Reporting April Sales Next Week

It’s becoming increasingly clear that U. S. new-vehicle sales have passed their peak, with April expected to mark the industry’s fourth consecutive monthly decline.



Edmunds, which projects sales will fall 4 percent from April 2016, said retail demand is “slumping.” Kelley Blue Book estimates April sales will fall 3.1 percent, even as automakers continue ramping up incentives to counter rising inventories.



LMC Automotive, which is calling for a 2 percent decline in April, has backed away from its previous forecast that 2017 sales would break last year’s record. It now estimates full-year sales will come in at 17.5 million, a 0.1 percent decline.





