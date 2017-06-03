Automakers Reputations Are Falling Victim To Fake News Sites

The “doctored” pictures were removed after being shared numerous times on Facebook, and they have attracted many users to the websites that were behind those links.

What’s interesting about those fake images that were presented as real were published in sponsored posts on the world’s most successful social network, which took users to different websites filled with ads from various providers.

Automotive News has made an inquiry on the matter, and a part of the result was obvious from the beginning. The digitally-modified vehicles had nothing to do with future products from the brands they represented, and this affects the automakers that are selling the original cars.

