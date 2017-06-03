Automakers Reputations Are Falling Victim To Fake News Sites

The “doctored” pictures were removed after being shared numerous times on Facebook, and they have attracted many users to the websites that were behind those links.

 What’s interesting about those fake images that were presented as real were published in sponsored posts on the world’s most successful social network, which took users to different websites filled with ads from various providers.

Automotive News has made an inquiry on the matter, and a part of the result was obvious from the beginning. The digitally-modified vehicles had nothing to do with future products from the brands they represented, and this affects the automakers that are selling the original cars.
 



Automakers Reputations Are Falling Victim To Fake News Sites

TheSteve

Article: "...Cadillac and Dodge, are struggling to fight with what is essentially fake news..."

Yes, of course Cadillac and Dodge are suffering because of "fake news," and not because their products don't measure up. Consumer reports, Road & Track, Car & Driver, and other publications are also part of the "fake news" conspiracy. Everyone who says Cadillac is "Meh" and doesn't measure up to The Germans, and Fiat/Chrysler make uninspiring products, it's all just "fake news." The Truth is these cars are the best. They're great. Tremendous! Important people say so. It's true. These cars are so good, other cars-makers are scared, so they make the fake news. You wanna know what you should do? Buy these great cars. You'll love them. They're the best. It's true! And don't believe the fake news that tells you otherwise. It's fake. It's not even real. I know. Trust me. It's all fake.

(Yeah :-/ )


PS: Oh, those same publications that tell you the Mercedes CLA is crap, well, that's just to throw you off that they're fake. It's to make them seem more believable. But they're a bunch of losers. There're fake losers. Trust me. I know!

