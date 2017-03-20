Automakers Say That Trump Rollback Of Obama Economy Requirements Wouldn't Stop Them From Pursuing Gas Mileage

Just because President Trump may weaken U.

S. fuel economy requirements, don’t expect gas guzzlers like the giant 13 mpg Hummer H1 to make a comeback.

Executives from automakers and suppliers gathered at a conference in Dearborn Thursday said looser fuel economy standards might allow for sales of more trucks in areas where they’re popular. But otherwise, the pursuit of fuel-efficiency technologies will proceed unabated.

Trump came to the Detroit area earlier this week to announce that his Environmental Protection Agency will re-examine gas mileage requirements that were affirmed in the Obama administration’s last days. Those regulations require the fleet of new cars and trucks to average 36 mpg in real-world driving by 2025, about 10 mpg over the current standard. Environmentalists warned Trump’s decision could reverse years of reduced tailpipe emissions.



