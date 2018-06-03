Automakers Unite Against Trump Tarriff Proposals

Automotive companies on both sides of the Atlantic pushed back on President Donald Trump's talk of a trade war with Europe using a similar refrain: Everyone will suffer if his rhetoric becomes reality.

"Tariffs are not good for anybody," Steven Armstrong, head of Ford Motor Co.'s European operations, said Tuesday in a Bloomberg Television story at the Geneva International Motor Show. "Any form of tariff is going to be bad news for us and lift our costs, and we're going to pass that through, probably to the consumer."



User Comments

countguy

Good.

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 3/6/2018 11:24:57 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

ECO 101. Crack a book before you post on this thread. This announcement by an auto executive was not hard to anticipate. The Big 3 and US Congressional leaders are against this ham fisted move by Trump. Global Trade rules and mechanisms are not to be treated like old toys by a spoiled child. They should be respected and dealt with using great care and consideration.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 3/6/2018 2:00:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -4   

LexSucks

If it upsets the CEO's and the corporations? Then its a good thing.

LexSucks (View Profile)

Posted on 3/6/2018 4:39:02 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

AMEN!

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/6/2018 6:47:21 PM | | Votes: -2   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Gary Cohn, ex-Goldman Sachs executive and top Economic advisor to President Trump has resigned today over the issue of Tariffs. Supposedly he was due to be the next chief of staff. This guy knows markets and trade and certainly took ECO 901. How many senior people have left the WH now? Expect more fallout and rancor over this important issue.

https://www.cnn.com/2018/03/06/politics/gary-cohn-white-house-tariffs/index.html

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 3/6/2018 7:00:09 PM | | Votes: 3   

