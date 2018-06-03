Automakers Unite Against Trump Tarriff Proposals

Automotive companies on both sides of the Atlantic pushed back on President Donald Trump's talk of a trade war with Europe using a similar refrain: Everyone will suffer if his rhetoric becomes reality.

"Tariffs are not good for anybody," Steven Armstrong, head of Ford Motor Co.'s European operations, said Tuesday in a Bloomberg Television story at the Geneva International Motor Show. "Any form of tariff is going to be bad news for us and lift our costs, and we're going to pass that through, probably to the consumer."