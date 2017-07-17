Automotive Dealer Inventories Swell To Almost Record Levels

General Motors' inventory jumped 39 percent from a year ago to almost a million unsold light vehicles on July 1 as U.

S. stocks reached near-record levels. Of the industry's total inventory growth of 354,200 units in the past year, GM has added 272,700 units. All other carmakers added 81,500, up 2.6 percent.

GM has said it is deliberately building stock to prepare for several plant shutdowns planned this year for retooling. But a month ago, it expected stocks to begin falling and be down to about a 90-day supply by July 1. Instead, stocks rose to 105 days from 101 on June 1. Still, spokesman Jim Cain said GM is on track to reach its goal of a 70-day supply by year end.



TheSteve

Yah, did 'ja hear that global cars sales have gone soft in recent months? If you haven't heard, or you're ignoring that and you keep production up at normal levels, of course your inventory swells.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 7/17/2017   

