Autonomous Chrysler Portal concept can recognize your face

Though FCA doesn’t have a vehicle debut planned for the Detroit Auto Show, it does have something special in store for CES. This is the all-electric, autonomous Chrysler Portal concept, and it will make its world debut in Vegas.



The concept was developed to act as a "third space" between work and home. A modern, tech-friendly interior comes pre-loaded with plenty of legroom and high-quality materials. It was designed from the inside out, and is said to pinpoint the "millennial lifestyle," utilizing a number of current and up-and-coming technologies in its design.







Read Article