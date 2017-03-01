Autonomous Chrysler Portal concept can recognize your face

gaf42 submitted on 1/3/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:39:12 PM

0 user comments | Views : 228 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: chrysler, concept

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Though FCA doesn’t have a vehicle debut planned for the Detroit Auto Show, it does have something special in store for CES.

This is the all-electric, autonomous Chrysler Portal concept, and it will make its world debut in Vegas.

The concept was developed to act as a "third space" between work and home. A modern, tech-friendly interior comes pre-loaded with plenty of legroom and high-quality materials. It was designed from the inside out, and is said to pinpoint the "millennial lifestyle," utilizing a number of current and up-and-coming technologies in its design.



Read Article


Autonomous Chrysler Portal concept can recognize your face

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]