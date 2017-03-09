Autonomous Vehicles May Get The BOOST They've Been Looking For Next Week — Vote Comes Wednesday

The U.
S. House of Representatives will vote Wednesday on a sweeping proposal to speed the deployment of self-driving cars without human controls and bar states from blocking autonomous vehicles, congressional aides said.
 
The bill, which was passed unanimously by a House panel in July, would allow automakers to obtain exemptions to deploy up to 25,000 vehicles without meeting existing auto safety standards in the first year, a cap that would rise to 100,000 vehicles annually over three years.
 
Automakers and technology companies including General Motors Co and Alphabet Inc‘s’ self-driving unit Waymo have been pushing for new federal rules making it easier to deploy self-driving technology. Meanwhile, some consumer groups have sought additional safeguards…


Agent00R

TheSteve

Article: "...allow automakers to obtain exemptions to deploy up to 25,000 vehicles without meeting existing auto safety standards..."

Hmmmm. I like automotive safety. This proposal doesn't sound like a smart idea for me: autonomous; safety optional.

