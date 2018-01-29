Autopilot May Have Been Traveling Too Fast To Avoid Crashing Into Parked Firetruck

All eyes are on Tesla once more, after a Model S traveling at highway speeds crashed into a parked fire truck in Culver City, California earlier this week. The collision, which allegedly happened while the car was on Autopilot, has incited renewed debates, criticisms, and an upcoming government probe on Tesla and its evolving driving-assist software. As more details about the accident emerge, here is a brief discussion on the latest and most pertinent information relating to the recent Model S collision.



As we stated in a previous report, the Tesla Model S was traveling at 65 mph on Interstate 405 on Monday morning when it crashed into a stationary fire truck. The emergency vehicle was parked on the road after being deployed to a separate accident in the area.



