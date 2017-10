Toyota is celebrating the online premiere of the all-new GR HV Concept, ahead of its public debut that will take place at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, at the end of the month.



Its name stands for Gazoo Racing (GR), while the HV initials refer to a Hybrid Vehicle, and it's said to have been inspired by both the legendary Supra and the Sports 800 that races in the World Endurance Championship (WEC).





Read Article