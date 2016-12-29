BBC Teases New Top Gear - Does It Stand A Chance Against "The Grand Tour"?

The BBC released a trailer for the new season of Top Gear to give fans a glimpse of what they will see in the newest revamped version of their longtime motoring program.



For this iteration, Chris Evans will be absent. Chris resigned from the show after the first season with the new hosts failed to sustain high ratings. BBC retooled Top Gear about a year ago, after it fired longtime host



Jeremy Clarkson, and other longtime hosts Richard Hammond and James May didn’t renew their contracts.

Matt LeBlanc it seems will be more front and center in the latest installment that the BBC is hoping will capture a new audience and keep the Top Gear machine moving forward instead of stalling out.





Read Article