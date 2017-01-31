BMW 1 Series Sedan spotted on street in Munich, coming to Europe?

This is your very first chance to take a look at the new BMW 1 Series Sedan on European roads. This almost completely undisguised 120i prototype was spotted by a reader of BimmerToday in Munich – and hints the model could actually make the trip to the Old continent, despite initial reports saying this won't happen.



The baby Bimmer made its debut at the Guangzhou Auto Show in November last year and is currently the smallest car the Bavarian company is selling. Last year, BMW announced the vehicle is designed exclusively for the Chinese market and is aimed at the "young generation” in the country. While it looks similar to the two-door 2 Series Coupe sibling, the two cars are actually based on different platforms. The coupe uses a classic front engine/rear-wheel drive layout, while the UKL architecture of the 1 Series Sedan gives it FWD design.



Read Article