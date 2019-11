The historic rivalry between BMW and Mercedes-Benz continues and now extends to a new segment. The niche class of premium compact four-door coupé-sedans (yeah, we know...) was started by Mercedes with the CLA back in 2013 and the Bavarians are finally joining it with the first-ever 2 Series Gran Coupé. The recipe the two brands follow is pretty much identical – a low and profiled body with a sloping roofline towards the tail, four doors, and sporty overall appearance.



