BMW 3 Series GT might not live to see a new generation

Fresh off the rumor mill, the 3 Series Gran Turismo facelifted back in June last year might not have a successor based on the all-new 3 Series G20.

The folks over at BMWBLOG have learned from sources close to the Bavarian marque the oddball GT will be retired after only one generation since it wouldn’t make a lot of financial sense to keep it in the range alongside the 4 Series Gran Coupe.

The report goes on to specify the “four-door coupe” will effectively take its place in BMW’s lineup, although we’re not sure how that’s going to happen taking into account the two models are not exactly being cross-shopped by customers. The 3 Series GT is a roomier and more practical hatchback take on the regular sedan, while the 4 Series GC is a sleeker version with a swoopy roofline.

