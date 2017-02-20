BMW 5 Series G30 vs Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The 5-Series and the E-Class are the cars that define the mid-size executive saloon segment, the ones every competitors aspires to beat - and, at the same time, they are themselves the deadliest of foes, vying for top honors, for there can be only one winner.



Think Ayrton Senna vs Alain Prost, Real Madrid vs Barcelona, LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics (the Magic Johnson and Larry Bird era), Ferrari vs Lamborghini... you get the drift.



Since BMW has just launched an all-new 5er, it's only natural then to compare it to the Mercedes. Not on the road, of course, but visually, and even though it's a bit two-dimensional (pun intended), it's far from superficial.



