BMW will use the upcoming 2017 Auto Shanghai to present the newest addition to its Chinese lineup. The 5 Series Li is a long wheelbase version of the premium sedan that will be, at least initially, offered exclusively in the People's Republic.



Longer by 5.2 inches (13.3 centimeters) than the standard 5 Series, the new Li version is lightly shorter than the 7 Series. All the extra space will go for the passengers at the back, which will now benefit from additional leg room.



