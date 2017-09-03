BMW 5 Series Touring dresses up in M Performance suit for Geneva

Starting on the outside, the slightly more aggressive body kit encompasses front bumper add-ons made from carbon fiber along with a rear diffuser, which can be had with the same composition for its lower section or from polyurethane.

Side sill attachments are also part of the package, as are the carbon fiber side mirror caps and the black kidney grille. Rounding off the visual tweaks are the M Performance bars for the brake air channels and a bunch of accent strips and the compulsory badges.

To spice things up even further, BMW has kitted the 5 Series Touring with lightweight 20-inch alloys available either in Orbit Grey or with a fancier two-tone look. These forged aluminum wheels come wrapped in mixed tires measuring 245/35 R20 at the front axle and 275/30 R20 rubbers at the back. At an additional cost, buyers can ask the German marque to throw in an upgraded braking system for superior stopping power.

