BMW 6 Series GT caught hiding M Sport Package

Bound to replace the oddball 5 Series Gran Turismo, BMW's first-ever 6 Series GT has been spotted playing in the snow.



Not only will it live to see a second generation, but the quirky and slow-selling 5 Series GT will actually be promoted to the 6 Series family if we were to rely on the rumor mill. That would mean BMW is making its midsize posh hatchback more luxurious in order to be worthy of its new status in the company’s portfolio. Seen here is a near-production prototype featuring the optional M Sport Package and reconfirming the awkward rear end of the outgoing model will make way for a considerably more appealing derriere.







