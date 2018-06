When the 3rd generation BMW 6-Series came out in 2011 following the Concept 6 Series that was unveiled the year before in Paris, it was considered a handsome-looking, albeit conservatively styled, gran tourer.

Unlike its f(r)unkier predecessor, the F13 6-Series wasn’t designed by Chris Bangle, but rather Adrian van Hooydonk, who also happened to work on the concept that went on to become the all-new BMW 8-Series Coupe.