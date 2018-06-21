BMW 8-Series vs Mercedes S-Class vs Lexus LC: Who Gets Your $100K?

BMW has finally revealed the new 8-Series, with the company calling it “an unrivaled combination of inspiring sportiness and contemporary luxury”. It’s been a really long time since BMW has challenged Mercedes in the upper premium segments with a two-door model but here we are and, what do you know, there’s a Lexus here too.

Now, before some of you start arguing that the Lexus LC isn’t exactly a direct rival to the 8-Series and the S-Class Coupe, real customers looking to spend $100k are more than likely to cross-shop between these models, regardless of what you think.