BMW 8-Series vs Mercedes S-Class vs Lexus LC: Who Gets Your $100K?

BMW has finally revealed the new 8-Series, with the company calling it “an unrivaled combination of inspiring sportiness and contemporary luxury”.

It’s been a really long time since BMW has challenged Mercedes in the upper premium segments with a two-door model but here we are and, what do you know, there’s a Lexus here too.

 

Now, before some of you start arguing that the Lexus LC isn’t exactly a direct rival to the 8-Series and the S-Class Coupe, real customers looking to spend $100k are more than likely to cross-shop between these models, regardless of what you think.



User Comments

joneshamilton

NO but BMWspies is interested in this ugly 8-series.

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 6/21/2018 10:13:21 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

malba2367

None... a coupe that handles like a sedan with 2 less doors just does not appeal to me. If I was going to buy a coupe it would be a 911 or the upcoming mid engine corvette. If I had to chose one of these I would probably go with the BMW 8 series.

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/21/2018 10:39:55 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

