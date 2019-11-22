BMW Admits To A New Halo Car But Won't Tell Us What It Is

Speaking exclusively to Auto Express at the Los Angeles Motor Show, BMW M boss Markus Flasch said, “I can think of doing standalone M-cars – I like the idea and I think we’re going to do something in this direction. ”

BMW wowed show goers at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September when it showed the plug-in hybrid Vision M Next concept, but Flasch wouldn’t commit to the new standalone model following that car’s mid-engined layout. “It doesn’t necessarily have to be a mid-engined supercar, but definitely it has to stand out from the crowd.”